Left Menu

Brazil's Bolsonaro confirms new emergency aid package being discussed

A large part of the population is in difficulty," Bolsonaro said, warning that further fiscal stimulus must be done in a responsible manner. If not, financial markets could be spooked and the real could weaken to as low as 6 per dollar, Bolsonaro warned.

Reuters | Updated: 09-02-2021 04:07 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 04:07 IST
Brazil's Bolsonaro confirms new emergency aid package being discussed

Brazil is preparing a fresh round of emergency cash transfers to millions of poor and vulnerable people, President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday, adding that any package will also take into account investor concerns over the government's fragile finances. Bolsonaro's remarks came after a government source involved in the negotiations told Reuters that the program would be smaller than last year's, which expired on Dec. 31, and would come with more strings attached.

"I think there will be an extension," Bolsonaro said in an interview with the TV program Brasil Urgente. "We are not going to run away from the issue of emergency aid. A large part of the population is in difficulty," Bolsonaro said, warning that further fiscal stimulus must be done in a responsible manner.

If not, financial markets could be spooked and the real could weaken to as low as 6 per dollar, Bolsonaro warned. Earlier on Monday, a government source said the proposal is for three monthly installments of 200 reais ($37) aimed at millions of informal workers not already signed up for the "Bolsa Familia" benefit scheme, at a cost of around 6 billion reais ($1.1 bln) a month.

Arthur Lira, the newly-elected speaker of the lower house, tweeted on Monday morning that both chambers and the executive branch must draw up a viable program "for those who need it most," while "always respecting the spending cap." Senate leader Rodrigo Pacheco told GloboNews he was very optimistic that a package could be put together this week, but also stressed it must be compatible with keeping the public finances under control.

The government's constitutional spending ceiling limits the growth in public spending to the previous year's rate of inflation. Economy Minister Paulo Guedes insists it is the government's fiscal "super anchor" and must not be breached. Last year's emergency spending was approved under a "state of calamity" budget and was not subject to the usual budget rules, which meant the cap was not officially broken.

Financial markets have become unnerved that the cap could break this year if the government revives emergency pandemic stimulus, pushing up market-based interest rates and pushing down the currency. ($1 = 5.40 reais)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

HAL signs agreement with Israel's Elbit systems for DOHS supply

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

N.Korea's Kim calls for thorough implementation of five-year economic plan

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called on his ruling Workers Party to thoroughly implement the five-year economic plan, posited at a rare congress last month, state news agency KCNA reported on Tuesday.The announcement comes as Kim chaired ...

Broker Robinhood sued over student trader's suicide

The family of a 20-year-old stock trader who committed suicide sued the broker Robinhood for his death, citing its misleading communications that caused their son to panic over what he wrongly believed were huge market losses, according to ...

Impeachment expert says Trump's lawyers distorted his work 'quite badly'

A U.S. law professor who studies impeachment says former President Donald Trumps lawyers misrepresented his research in a brief laying out arguments they will make at his U.S. Senate impeachment trial that starts on Tuesday. Michigan State ...

Saudi Arabia announces new judicial reforms in a move towards codified law

Adds Saudi official quotes, context By Marwa RashadLONDON, Feb 8 Reuters - Saudi Arabias Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced on Monday plans to approve a set of new draft laws designed to enhance the efficiency and integrity of the k...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021