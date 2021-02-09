Mexico reports 3,868 new coronavirus cases, 531 deaths

Mexico's health ministry on Monday reported 3,868 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 531 more confirmed fatalities from COVID-19, bringing the total to 1,936,013 cases and 166,731 deaths.

The government says the real number of infected people and the death toll in Mexico are both likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

