Mexico reports 3,868 new coronavirus cases, 531 deaths

Reuters | Updated: 09-02-2021 08:37 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 08:37 IST
Mexico's health ministry on Monday reported 3,868 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 531 more confirmed fatalities from COVID-19, bringing the total to 1,936,013 cases and 166,731 deaths.

The government says the real number of infected people and the death toll in Mexico are both likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Also Read: Mexico's president says he's tested positive for COVID-19

