India orders 10 mln more doses of AstraZeneca vaccine from Serum Institute

India orders 10 mln more doses of AstraZeneca vaccine from Serum InstituteReuters | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2021 13:07 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 12:52 IST
India's government has ordered 10 million more doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from the Serum Institute of India, a company spokesman told Reuters on Tuesday.
The world's biggest vaccine-making company had earlier supplied 11 million doses to the government's inoculation campaign that began on Jan. 16.
