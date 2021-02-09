Left Menu

From a high of 211 in the second week of January, average daily deaths have reduced to 96 in the second week of February, registering a decline of 55 per cent, it said.Indias total active cases has also dropped to 1.43 lakh which now consists of just 1.32 per cent of Indias total infections.A total of 1,05,48,521 people have recovered so far with 14,016 patients having recuperated in a span of 24 hours.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2021 15:39 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 15:38 IST
Sustained fall in active cases in country: Health ministry
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

India's daily COVID-19 cases continue to manifest a downward trend, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday underscoring that low number of daily cases and rising recoveries have ensured a sustained fall in active cases. India's average daily deaths also continue to sharply decline. From a high of 211 in the second week of January, average daily deaths have reduced to 96 in the second week of February, registering a decline of 55 per cent, it said.

India's total active cases has also dropped to 1.43 lakh which now consists of just 1.32 per cent of India's total infections.

A total of 1,05,48,521 people have recovered so far with 14,016 patients having recuperated in a span of 24 hours. ''The difference between the recovered patients and the active cases continues to progressively grow. It is pegged at 1,04,04,896 today,'' the ministry said.

With a consistent rise in cumulative recoveries, India's recovery rate has reached 97.25 per cent, one of the highest globally, the ministry highlighted.

The UK, the USA, Italy, Russia, Brazil and Germany have lower recovery rate than India's, it said.

''India's average daily deaths also continue to sharply decline. From a high of 211 in the second week of January 2021, average daily deaths have reduced to 96 in the second week of February, 2021, registering a decline of 55 per cent,'' it said.

India's case fatality rate (CFR) of 1.43 per cent is amongst the lowest in the world. The global average is 2.18 per cent, the ministry said.

Till February 9, 8 AM, nearly 62.6 lakh beneficiaries have been inoculated under the countrywide COVID-19 vaccination exercise.

Out of these, 5,482,102 are healthcare workers and 7,76,906 are frontline workers.

During Day 24 of the vaccination drive, 4,46,646 people were vaccinated across 10,269 sessions. A total of 1,26,756 sessions have been conducted so far, the ministry said.

The ministry said 81.2 per cent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 6 states and UTs.

Kerala has reported the maximum number of single day recoveries with 5,959 newly recovered cases. A total of 3,423 people have recovered in Maharashtra in a span of 24 hours followed by 550 in Bihar.

The ministry said 9,110 daily new cases have been registered in a day. Over 81 per cent of the new cases are from 6 states and UTs.

Kerala continues to report the highest daily new cases at 3,742. It is followed by Maharashtra with 2,216, while Tamil Nadu reported 464 new cases.

Further, 78 deaths were recorded in a span of 24 hours. Less than 100 deaths have been reported since the last 4 days.

Five states and UTs account for 64.1 per cent of the new deaths. Kerala saw the maximum casualties (16). Maharashtra follows with 15 daily deaths, while Punjab reported 11 deaths, the ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

