Hungary to start vaccinations with Russian COVID-19 shot

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 09-02-2021 17:10 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 16:50 IST
Representative picture. Image Credit: Unsplash

Hungary will start vaccinating people suffering no chronic diseases with Russia's Sputnik COVID-19 vaccine soon, surgeon general Cecilia Muller told a briefing on Tuesday, becoming the first European Union country to use it.

Muller said the first 2,800 doses of Sputnik will be given to those who have registered for inoculations, and that as Hungary was striving for "maximum safety" those who have a chronic disease will not get the shot.

