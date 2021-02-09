COVID-19: States, UTs directed to hold mop-up rounds for vaccinating health care workers by Feb 24
In order to give another chance for vaccination to the majority of Health Care Workers (HCWs), the Union Health Ministry has advised states and Union territories to organise mop-up rounds for those who couldn't get covered in the first round of COVID-19 vaccination.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2021 17:57 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 17:57 IST
In order to give another chance for vaccination to the majority of Health Care Workers (HCWs), the Union Health Ministry has advised states and Union territories to organise mop-up rounds for those who couldn't get covered in the first round of COVID-19 vaccination. "States and UTs have also been advised that mop up rounds for healthcare workers must be organised by February 24. The aim is to ensure that those workers who could not come during scheduled vaccination sessions will avail the benefit to get vaccine dose," Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Union Health Ministry said at a press conference here.
"We can't indefinitely keep on scheduling and rescheduling healthcare workers. States/UTs have been advised that all healthcare workers must be scheduled at least once for vaccination by February 20. Timelines are communicated to states," he added. The Health Ministry also advised the states and Union territories that all frontline workers must be scheduled for vaccination at least once by March 1.
"We have advised states and UTs that all front line workers must be given an opportunity of mop-up rounds by March 6," Bhushan said. Bhushan said that so far 63,10,194 beneficiaries including healthcare and frontline workers have been vaccinated with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of now.
"Administration of the second dose of vaccine will begin on February 13. We cannot indefinitely keep on scheduling and rescheduling healthcare workers. States/UTs have been advised that all healthcare workers must be scheduled at least once for vaccination by Feb 20. Timelines are communicated to states," he added. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- States
- Feb 24
- Bhushan
- Union Health Ministry
- The Health Ministry
ALSO READ
FinMin releases weekly instalment of Rs 6,000 cr to states meet GST shortfall
EU states no longer recognise Guaido as Venezuela's interim president
Instalment of Rs. 6,000Cr released to States to meet GST compensation shortfall
13th instalment of Rs 6,000 crore released for states to meet GST compensation shortfall
Check vaccine rumours; take penal action against those indulging in such acts: MHA tells states