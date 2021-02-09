Left Menu

COVID-19: States, UTs directed to hold mop-up rounds for vaccinating health care workers by Feb 24

In order to give another chance for vaccination to the majority of Health Care Workers (HCWs), the Union Health Ministry has advised states and Union territories to organise mop-up rounds for those who couldn't get covered in the first round of COVID-19 vaccination.

Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Union Health Ministry during a press conference in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In order to give another chance for vaccination to the majority of Health Care Workers (HCWs), the Union Health Ministry has advised states and Union territories to organise mop-up rounds for those who couldn't get covered in the first round of COVID-19 vaccination. "States and UTs have also been advised that mop up rounds for healthcare workers must be organised by February 24. The aim is to ensure that those workers who could not come during scheduled vaccination sessions will avail the benefit to get vaccine dose," Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Union Health Ministry said at a press conference here.

"We can't indefinitely keep on scheduling and rescheduling healthcare workers. States/UTs have been advised that all healthcare workers must be scheduled at least once for vaccination by February 20. Timelines are communicated to states," he added. The Health Ministry also advised the states and Union territories that all frontline workers must be scheduled for vaccination at least once by March 1.

"We have advised states and UTs that all front line workers must be given an opportunity of mop-up rounds by March 6," Bhushan said. Bhushan said that so far 63,10,194 beneficiaries including healthcare and frontline workers have been vaccinated with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of now.

"Administration of the second dose of vaccine will begin on February 13. We cannot indefinitely keep on scheduling and rescheduling healthcare workers. States/UTs have been advised that all healthcare workers must be scheduled at least once for vaccination by Feb 20. Timelines are communicated to states," he added. (ANI)

