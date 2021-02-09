Left Menu

Belgium to give AZ vaccines only to under-55s

Belgium will use the 443,000 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine the country will receive over the course of February to vaccinate people under the age of 55. Regulators in the country of 11.5 million inhabitants have advised against the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine for older people due a lack of data about its efficacy, so Belgiums vaccination task force has reshaped its strategy.

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 09-02-2021 18:03 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 18:03 IST
Belgium to give AZ vaccines only to under-55s

Belgium will use the 443,000 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine the country will receive over the course of February to vaccinate people under the age of 55. Regulators in the country of 11.5 million inhabitants have advised against the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine for older people due a lack of data about its efficacy, so Belgium's vaccination task force has reshaped its strategy. It decided that the doses will go in priority to health care workers under 55 as well as residents and staff in collective care institutions in that age group. Sabine Stordeur, who co-chairs the task force, said on Tuesday that people from high-risk groups with underlying conditions and police officers working in the field will also be offered AstraZeneca injections. People over 55 will continue to receive the two other vaccines approved in the EU, Pfizer/BioNtech and Moderna. Infection numbers have reached a plateau in Belgium, with new daily cases between 2,000 and 2,500, while coronavirus-related deaths are decreasing. So far, some 336,300 Belgium's residents have received a first vaccine dose.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Colombia to give temporary protective status to Venezuelan migrants

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NGT directs DPCC to ensure that no park is used for holding any social or cultural functions

The National Green Tribunal has directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee DPCC to ensure that no park is used for holding any social, cultural, commercial and marriage or other functions in the national capital. A bench headed by NGT C...

Spain close to reaching peak intensive care occupation, minister says

Occupation of Spains intensive care wards by COVID-19 patients should peak by the end of this week, Health Minister Carolina Darias told a news conference on Tuesday, adding that pressure on hospitals remained at concerning levels.Average I...

'Judas and the Black Messiah' to release in India on March 5

Historical drama Judas and the Black Messiah is slated to be released in Indian theatres on March 5, studio Warner Bros Pictures announced on Tuesday.Starring Daniel Kaluuya and LaKeith Stanfield in the lead, the film is inspired by true ev...

Efforts underway on war footing to rescue people trapped in U'khand tunnel, Amit Shah informs Lok Sabha

Union Home Minister Amit Shah informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday that efforts are underway on a war footing to rescue those who are trapped in a tunnel after a glacier burst in Uttarakhands Chamoli district on Sunday. Sharing details of the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021