Spain close to reaching peak intensive care occupation, minister says

Spain close to reaching peak intensive care occupation, minister saysReuters | Madrid | Updated: 09-02-2021 19:25 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 18:20 IST
Occupation of Spain's intensive care wards by COVID-19 patients should peak by the end of this week, Health Minister Carolina Darias told a news conference on Tuesday, adding that pressure on hospitals remained at "concerning" levels.
Average ICU occupation is at 43% across the country and above 50% in some regions, Darias said.
