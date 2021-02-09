Spain close to reaching peak intensive care occupation, minister says

Occupation of Spain's intensive care wards by COVID-19 patients should peak by the end of this week, Health Minister Carolina Darias told a news conference on Tuesday, adding that pressure on hospitals remained at "concerning" levels.

Average ICU occupation is at 43% across the country and above 50% in some regions, Darias said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)