234 new coronavirus cases in Guj, one death, 353 recoveries

Gujarat reported 234 newcoronavirus cases on Tuesday which increased the tally ofcases to 2,63,910, thehealth department said.

With one fatality, the state's COVID-19 death tollrose to 4,397, it said.

At the same time, 353 patients were discharged,raising the number of recovered cases in the state to2,57,473, said the department in its release.

It improved the state's recovery rate to 97.56 percent.

There are 2,040 active cases in the state, out ofwhich the condition of 24 patients is critical.

As many as 56,332 people were vaccinated for COVID-19across 974 booths on Tuesday, said the health department. Thus6,60,516 persons have been inoculated in the state so far.

The only COVID-19 death in Gujarat during the day wasreported from Ahmedabad.

Vadodara district reported the highest number of 70new COVID-19 cases, followed by Ahmedabad with 44, Surat 36,and Rajkot 34 cases.

All the other districts reported new cases in singledigit, including eight in Gandhinagar, seven in Anand and fourin Narmada.

The Union Territory of Daman, Diu and Dadra and NagarHaveli remains COVID-19-free after the number of active casesdropped to zero on Monday.

The UT has reported a total of 3,370 COVID-19 cases,3,368 recoveries and two deaths.

A senior official said over 70 per cent healthcareworkers in the UT have been vaccinated and the process tovaccinate frontline workers has started from Monday.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positivecases 2,63,910, New cases 234, Death toll 4,397, Discharged2,57,473, Active cases 2,040, People tested so far - figurenot released.

