No new COVID death in UP, 113 cases

No coronavirus death was reported in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, while there were 113 new cases, an official said.

No fresh case has been reported from 37 of the total 75 districts in the past 24 hours, an official said.

The recovery rate rose to over 98 per cent. There are now only 3,306 active cases and there is not a single active case in a district, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said.

Of the active cases, 908 are in home isolation and 332 undergoing treatment in private hospitals, while the remaining are in different government facilities, he said.

As many as 8,691 deaths have been reported so far and 5,89,565 people have recovered, Prasad said.

A government spokesperson said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's strategy in dealing with the pandemic had proved successful with the state achieving a recovery rate of 98 per cent, which has surpassed the national average.

According to a spokesperson, Uttar Pradesh has become the first state in the country to vaccinate more than six lakh people. More than 2.80 crore tests have been done in the state. PTI SABHMB

