Left Menu

Merkel wants German lockdown to continue until March - sources

She also pleaded for keeping an incidence rate of 50 cases per 100,000 as the main focus for lifting measures, participants said. Germany reported 3,379 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday and a further 481 deaths.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 09-02-2021 21:01 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 20:58 IST
Merkel wants German lockdown to continue until March - sources
File photo. Image Credit: ANI

German Chancellor Angela Merkel wants to keep restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus in place until the end of February, participants in a meeting of her own conservative parliamentary group told Reuters on Tuesday.

Merkel and leaders of Germany's 16 states are due to hold talks on Wednesday to discuss whether steps can be taken to ease lockdown measures which have been in place since November and tightened in mid-December. "We have to wait until March 1," participants in the meeting cited Merkel as saying. "My goal would be: not to have to correct steps to open up again with further closing steps."

Primary schools, nurseries, hairdressers and retail would take priority in any easing and the aim was to avoid another lockdown, Merkel said. While the number of new daily infections has been falling, concerns are growing about the impact of more infectious strains of the virus on case numbers.

Merkel told participants in the meeting that the share of the mutation of the virus first detected in Britain is doubling every ten days and could soon become the dominant strain in Germany. She also pleaded for keeping an incidence rate of 50 cases per 100,000 as the main focus for lifting measures, participants said.

Germany reported 3,379 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday and a further 481 deaths. The nationwide 7-day incidence rate was 72.8.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Colombia to give temporary protective status to Venezuelan migrants

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WTO to meet to decide on next chief on Feb. 15

The World Trade Organization said on Tuesday that its top decision-making body the General Council will meet on February 15 to decide on the next director-general.Nigerias Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is widely expected to be chosen to fill a months...

Sports Highlights

The following are the topexpected stories at 2115 hours EXPECTED STORIES ISL match between Bengaluru FC and ATK Mohun Bagan in Margao.I-League match between TRAU FC and Aizawl FC in Kalyani. STORIES ON THE WIRE SPO-CRI-2NDLD INDSwing it lik...

Goa proposes to complete first dose of COVID-19 vaccination by Feb 12

Goa government on Tuesday said it had proposed to complete the first dose of Covid-19 vaccination to all the health workers by February 12.According to an official statement, the state government proposes to complete the first dose of Covid...

Myanmar police raid headquarters of Suu Kyi's NLD party - lawmakers

Police in Myanmar raided the headquarters of Aung San Suu Kyis National League for Democracy NLD party in Yangon late on Tuesday, two elected lawmakers from the party said. The raid was carried out by about a dozen police personnel, who for...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021