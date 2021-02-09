Left Menu

ILO becomes 13th signatory agency to join SDG3 Good Health and Wellbeing

SDG3 GAP brings together multilateral organizations with expertise in health, development and humanitarian work, to support countries in achieving the health-related Sustainable Development Goals  (SDGs) by the target date of 2030.

ILO | Geneva | Updated: 09-02-2021 21:52 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 21:52 IST
ILO becomes 13th signatory agency to join SDG3 Good Health and Wellbeing
“The COVID-19 crisis  has clearly demonstrated the interaction between health, social factors and decent work,” said ILO Director-General, Guy Ryder. Image Credit: ANI

The ILO has joined the Global Action Plan for Healthy Lives and Well-being for All (SDG3 GAP), becoming the 13th signatory agency to the partnership.

SDG3 GAP brings together multilateral organizations with expertise in health, development and humanitarian work, to support countries in achieving the health-related Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by the target date of 2030. Health issues are incorporated into a number of the 17 SGDs, and SDG 3 focuses on Good Health and Wellbeing.

Potential areas of cooperation and contribution for the ILO include health financing, social protection, occupational safety and health, gender equality, and rights, standards and conditions for health workers.

"The COVID-19 crisis has clearly demonstrated the interaction between health, social factors and decent work," said ILO Director-General, Guy Ryder. "It has highlighted the critical need for investments in all three areas. This will foster recovery and will lead to a more sustainable, equitable development path. Equally, investments in the health of workers and the health and care workforce are vital to make progress towards universal health coverage. If we are to achieve SDG3, increased cooperation is needed. By joining this partnership the ILO reaffirms its commitment to support countries during this pandemic and beyond, through a multilateral and coherent approach."

The other members of the SDG3 GAP are Gavi, the Global Financing Facility for Women, Children and Adolescents (GFF), the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, UNAIDS, Unitaid, UNDP, UNFPA, UNICEF, UN Women, World Bank Group, WFP and WHO.

The ILO has published a research brief that provides an overview of national legislative and policy responses designed to protect the life and health of workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

TRENDING

Colombia to give temporary protective status to Venezuelan migrants

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU to ask for more time to ratify Brexit trade deal, Frost says

The European Union is likely to ask for more time to ratify the Brexit trade deal, Britains former Brexit negotiator David Frost said on Tuesday.We have heard informally from the commission today that we are likely to get a formal request t...

Came under sharp attack as environment minister for stopping hydel projects in U'khand: Ramesh

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday said he came under sharp attack as environment minister when he stopped hydel projects on rivers in Uttarakhand as the cumulative impact of the projects were not taken into consideration.His comments...

Delay in currency reform puts donor support for Sudan at risk

Sudans new cabinet faces pressure to push through rapid currency reform or risk endangering its path to debt relief and to international financial support for its shaky political transition, diplomats and analysts say. Failure to devalue th...

6 projects recommended for special package under investment promotion scheme

Six projects in Rajasthan have been recommended for consideration of special package under the states investment promotion scheme.The suggestions were made during a meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Niranjan Arya, accor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021