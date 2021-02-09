ILO becomes 13th signatory agency to join SDG3 Good Health and Wellbeing

The ILO has joined the Global Action Plan for Healthy Lives and Well-being for All (SDG3 GAP), becoming the 13th signatory agency to the partnership.

SDG3 GAP brings together multilateral organizations with expertise in health, development and humanitarian work, to support countries in achieving the health-related Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by the target date of 2030. Health issues are incorporated into a number of the 17 SGDs, and SDG 3 focuses on Good Health and Wellbeing.

Potential areas of cooperation and contribution for the ILO include health financing, social protection, occupational safety and health, gender equality, and rights, standards and conditions for health workers.

"The COVID-19 crisis has clearly demonstrated the interaction between health, social factors and decent work," said ILO Director-General, Guy Ryder. "It has highlighted the critical need for investments in all three areas. This will foster recovery and will lead to a more sustainable, equitable development path. Equally, investments in the health of workers and the health and care workforce are vital to make progress towards universal health coverage. If we are to achieve SDG3, increased cooperation is needed. By joining this partnership the ILO reaffirms its commitment to support countries during this pandemic and beyond, through a multilateral and coherent approach."

The other members of the SDG3 GAP are Gavi, the Global Financing Facility for Women, Children and Adolescents (GFF), the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, UNAIDS, Unitaid, UNDP, UNFPA, UNICEF, UN Women, World Bank Group, WFP and WHO.

The ILO has published a research brief that provides an overview of national legislative and policy responses designed to protect the life and health of workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.