Bengal reports lowest single-day COVID-19 cases in 9 months,

West Bengal on Tuesday reportedits lowest count of fresh COVID-19 cases in the last ninemonths at 146, even as six more deaths pushed the toll to10,215, the health department said in a bulletin.

The coronavirus tally stood at 5,71,636, it said.

The state now has 4,496 active cases, while 5,56,925people have recovered from the disease.

In the last 24 hours, 20,456 samples have been testedin West Bengal, taking the total number of such clinicalexaminations to 81,88,284, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, at least 26,310 people were administerdCovishield vaccines at 679 sites in the state on Tuesday. At18 sites, Covaxin shots were given to 1,015 beneficiaries, anofficial said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)