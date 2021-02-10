Left Menu

Kaziranga records 175 pc rise in number of waterfowls

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 10-02-2021 00:59 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 00:59 IST
Altogether 93,491 birds of 112species were recorded during the two-day annual waterfowlcensus in the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve inAssam, the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife),Amit Sahai, said on Tuesday.

The total number of birds has increased from 34,284 in2020 to 93,491 in 2021, implying a rise of 175 per cent, Sahaisaid.

This rise in the number of birds visiting Kazirangacan be attributed to improved habitat management and waterconservation measures carried out by the Kaziranga TigerReserve authority.

The third annual census was conducted to record andestimate waterfowl and winter migratory birds, and to monitorand assess the health of wetlands, he told reporters.

The census was carried out in 52 wetlands across theKaziranga Tiger Reserve, and 36 seasoned birders were involvedin the exercise as enumerators.

The total number of 93,491 birds of 112 speciesbelonging to 22 families were counted during the exercise andthe highest number of 26 species were from Anatidae familycomprising ducks and geese.

The top three species counted by number are EurasianCoot, Bar-headed Geese and Common Teal.

Of the 112 waterfowl species found in Kaziranga, 58are migratory species from different parts of the world,including Europe, Central Asia and East Asia.

The maximum increase in the number of birds waswitnessed in Laokhowa-Burhachapori Wildlife Sanctuary wherethe number of birds increased from 9,244 to 71,902.

Meanwhile, in Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary a census ofwaterbirds was also conducted and 24,000 waterbirds belongingto 58 species were recorded, which is higher than 15,000recorded in 2020.

