PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 10-02-2021 01:07 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 01:02 IST
Odisha's COVID-19 tally mounts to 3,35,797, over 3.42 lakh inoculated
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Odisha's COVID-19 caseloadclimbed to 3,35,797 on Tuesday with 105 new infections, ahealth department official said.

The death toll, however, remained unchanged at 1,910as no fresh fatality was reported since Monday, he said.

The state also registered 108 recoveries taking thenumber of cured persons to 3,33,139, which is 99.20 per centof the caseload.

Odishas case fatality ratio now stands at 0.56 percent while its positivity rate recorded 4.25 per cent, hesaid.

The state now has 695 active cases, which is 0.20 percent of the caseload.

Sixtythree of the new cases were reported fromdifferent quarantine centres, while the remaining are localcontact infections.

Sundergarh district reported the highest of 14 freshcases followed by 13 each in Cuttack and Khurda districts.

Eight other districts - Boudh, Dhenkanal, Deogarh,Gajapati, Kalahandi, Malkangiri, Nayagarh and Nabarangpur didnot register any COVID-19 case in the last 24 hours.

Malkangiri is the lone district which is coronavirus-free, he said.

The state has so far reported 1,910 fatalities ofwhich the highest of 336 deaths have been reported from Khurdadistrict followed by Ganjam (248), Sundergarh (173), Cuttack(142) and Puri (117), the official said.

A total of 53 other COVID-19 patients have died due tocomorbidities.

Odisha has so far conducted over 79.05 lakh sampletests, including 20,441 on Monday.

Official sources said as on February 9, at least3,42,254 people, including 26,529 health care and frontlineworkers have been administered COVID-19 vaccine shots acrossthe state.

