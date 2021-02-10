Left Menu

China reports 14 new mainland COVID-19 cases, same as day earlier

China reported 14 new COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Feb. 9, official data showed, unchanged from a day earlier, as the latest wave of the disease appears to have subsided ahead of the Lunar New Year break that begins on Thursday.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 10-02-2021 06:40 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 06:40 IST
China reported 14 new COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Feb. 9, official data showed, unchanged from a day earlier, as the latest wave of the disease appears to have subsided ahead of the Lunar New Year break that begins on Thursday. All of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas, the National Health Commission said in a statement on Wednesday. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as COVID-19 cases, fell to seven from 15 a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China to date is 89,734, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

