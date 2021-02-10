Left Menu

Mexico reports 10,738 new coronavirus cases, 1,701 deaths

Reuters | Updated: 10-02-2021 07:55 IST
Mexico's health ministry on Tuesday reported 10,738 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 1,701 more fatalities from COVID-19, bringing the overall total to 1,946,751 cases and 168,432 deaths.

The government says the real number of infected people and the death toll in Mexico are both likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

