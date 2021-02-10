No new COVID-19 case in Arunachal, over 20,000 inoculated

No fresh COVID-19 case wasreported in Arunachal Pradesh, where the tally remained at16,831, a senior health department official said on Wednesday.

The state now has only four active cases, while 16,771people have recovered from the disease, State SurveillanceOfficer (SSO) Lobsang Jampa said.

A total of 56 patients have died due to coronavirus sofar.

Altogether, 3,97,631 samples have been tested forCOVID-19, including 593 on Tuesday, the SSO said.

Meanwhile, State Immunisation Officer (SIO) DimongPadung said 20,280 health workers have been administeredvaccine shots in the state.

The health department has been carrying out theinoculation drive four days a week Monday, Thursday, Fridayand Saturday.

