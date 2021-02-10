No new COVID-19 case in Arunachal, over 20,000 inoculated

No new COVID-19 case in Arunachal, over 20,000 inoculatedPTI | Itanagar | Updated: 10-02-2021 11:35 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 11:32 IST
No fresh COVID-19 case wasreported in Arunachal Pradesh, where the tally remained at16,831, a senior health department official said on Wednesday.
The state now has only four active cases, while 16,771people have recovered from the disease, State SurveillanceOfficer (SSO) Lobsang Jampa said.
A total of 56 patients have died due to coronavirus sofar.
Altogether, 3,97,631 samples have been tested forCOVID-19, including 593 on Tuesday, the SSO said.
Meanwhile, State Immunisation Officer (SIO) DimongPadung said 20,280 health workers have been administeredvaccine shots in the state.
The health department has been carrying out theinoculation drive four days a week Monday, Thursday, Fridayand Saturday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
U.S. Senate expected to confirm Blinken as Secretary of State on Tuesday
Former paramilitary boss deported to Colombia from United States
One new COVID-19 case in Arunachal Pradesh, tally rises to
Arunachal Pradesh Governor urges people to continue with COVID-19 precautions
Saudi in talks with COVID vaccine makers to supply Yemen, African states - finance minister