61 new cases push Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally to 1,19,116

Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally roseto 1,19,116 on Wednesday as 61 more people tested positive forthe virus, a health official said.

The state's coronavirus death toll remained unchangedat 1,078 as no fresh fatality was reported, he said.

Jharkhand now has 464 active cases, while 1,17,574people have recovered from the disease so far.

The state has tested 9,652 samples for COVID-19 in thelast 24 hours.

A total of 1,40,114 health workers have thus far beenvaccinated in the state, including 15,188 on Monday, theofficial added.

