Left Menu

India's Biological E looking to make 600 mln J&J vaccine shots a year

The country's inoculation drive is currently using the Oxford University-AstraZeneca vaccine and another developed at home by Bharat Biotech with the state-run Indian Council of Medical Research. Several other vaccines, including Russia's Sputnik V, Cadila Healthcare's ZyCov-D and a Novavax product are in the queue in the world's biggest vaccine-making country.

Reuters | Updated: 10-02-2021 13:03 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 12:37 IST
India's Biological E looking to make 600 mln J&J vaccine shots a year
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Indian pharmaceutical company Biological E Ltd is looking to contract-manufacture roughly 600 million doses of Johnson and Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine annually, its managing director told Reuters on Wednesday. The country's inoculation drive is currently using the Oxford University-AstraZeneca vaccine and another developed at home by Bharat Biotech with the state-run Indian Council of Medical Research.

Several other vaccines, including Russia's Sputnik V, Cadila Healthcare's ZyCov-D and a Novavax product are in the queue in the world's biggest vaccine-making country. "We are targeting 600 million doses for J&J," Biological E's Mahima Datla said, adding it was not clear when they could start production. "This will be in addition to our own product for which we are targeting approximately 1 billion doses."

She declined to answer if the company could help J&J run a small local safety and immunogenicity study in India for the single-dose shot found to be 66% effective in preventing moderate-to-severe COVID-19 disease. India generally asks for so-called bridging studies for foreign vaccines. A senior government official said on Tuesday J&J was interested in manufacturing its vaccine in India, which has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 infections after the United States.

Biological E's own vaccine candidate developed with Baylor College of Medicine in Houston and U.S.-based Dynavax Technologies Corp is undergoing clinical trials in India, with late-stage testing due to begin in April. India, which manufactures around 60% of vaccines sold in the world, wants COVID-19 vaccine companies to make locally to sell on the domestic market as well as export.

The country has vaccinated more than 6.6 million frontline workers since starting its campaign on Jan. 16, with an aim to reach 300 million people by August. It has reported 10.86 million infections and more than 155,000 deaths. The Serum Institute of India, the world's biggest vaccine maker, is making the AstraZeneca and Novavax shots for low- and middle-income countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'This was your favourite programme': private Polish media go off air to protest tax

Many private media outlets went off the air in Poland on Wednesday, running slogans like This used to be your favourite programme, in protest against a proposed media advertising tax they say threatens media independence and diversity. The ...

Russia's total number of COVID-19 cases crosses 4 million mark

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Russia crossed the 4 million mark on Wednesday after officials recorded 14,494 new cases.That brought the total number of coronavirus infections in Russia since the start of the pandemic to 4,012,710.Th...

Uttarakhand glacier burst: Corpse of one UP worker recovered, 33 still missing

The body of one of the 34 workers from Uttar Pradeshs Lakhimpur Kheri district who had gone missing in Uttarakhands Tapovan, was recovered, Nighasan Tehsildar Dharmendra Pandey said on Wednesday. Speaking to reporters Pandey said, Out of th...

Over 66,000 manual scavengers identified across country

As many as 66,692 manual scavengers, including 37,379 in Uttar Pradesh, have been identified across the country, the government said on Wednesday.In a written reply in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021