Spain's recovering COVID-19 patients must wait six months from diagnosis for vaccine

Spain's health ministry said on Wednesday that under 55-year olds without major health complications who contracted COVID-19 will have to wait six months from their diagnosis before receiving a vaccine.

Justifying the decision, the ministry said cases of reinfection within six months are "exceptional," in a document defining the national vaccine strategy. So far, the only people under 55 being vaccinated are health-care professionals

The measure will apply to the three vaccines currently being distributed in Spain and is provisional pending any further research, the ministry said.

