Assam to discontinue mandatory coronavirus testing

Assam government has decided todiscontinue mandatory COVID-19 testing at airports, railwaystations and land routes from March 1, 2021 following adecline in new positive cases, state Minister for Health andFamily Welfare Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday.

''In view of the rapidly declining cases of #COVID19 &given that vaccination is in full swing, GoA has decided todiscontinue mandatory testing at rly stations, land routes &airports from March 1, 2021,'' he tweeted.

It is, however, expected that people will adhere to''Covid appropriate behaviour'', he added.

Asssm has so far vaccinated 1,08,512 health workersin the state and the number of COVID-19 tests conducted hasreached 66,03,122, the state health department said.

The state has been reporting a decline in cases sinceDecember with the total cases reaching 2,17,256, it said.

The number of deaths has also come down considerablywith most days reporting no or single death.

The number of deaths due to the contagion in thestate is 1086 with the current death rate being 0.50 per cent.

A total 1347 COVID-19 positive patients have died for otherreasons.

The number of active patients currently in the stateis 333 while the total recovered patients is 2,14,490, itsaid.

The current recovery rate in the state is 98.73 percent and three migrated out of the state, it added.

