Left Menu

Dominica PM lauds Modi for sending vaccines

Prime Minister of Dominica Roosevelt Skerrit has lauded his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi for sending COVID-19 vaccines to the Caribbean nation and said he never imagined that his request to India would be answered so swiftly.He said being the leader of a small Caribbean island with a population of 72,000 people, he did not fancy the chances of such a prompt positive response to his request from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.I must confess I did not imagine that the prayers of my country would be answered so swiftly.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2021 20:06 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 19:59 IST
Dominica PM lauds Modi for sending vaccines
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister of Dominica Roosevelt Skerrit has lauded his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi for sending COVID-19 vaccines to the Caribbean nation and said he never imagined that his request to India would be answered so swiftly.

He said being the leader of a small Caribbean island with a population of 72,000 people, he did not fancy the chances of such a prompt positive response to his request from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

''I must confess I did not imagine that the prayers of my country would be answered so swiftly. One would have thought and understood that in a global pandemic such as this, a nation's size and might would have been the primary consideration. But to the credit of Prime Minister Modi our request was considered on merit and the equality of our people was recognised,'' he said at a ceremony after the vaccines arrived from India.

Last month, Skerrit had requested Modi to send vaccines so that his country could begin the vaccination drive.

''I would like to take this opportunity to once again express my heartfelt thanks and appreciation to Prime Minister Modi, his government and the citizens of India,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Axis Finance opens regional office in Jaipur

Axis Finance Ltd, a subsidiary of Axis Bank, on Wednesday inaugurated its regional office at Trinity Mall here. The office was inaugurated by the companys COO Bal Kishan Thakur, regional sales head Lokesh Bhargav and others. The office will...

SC orders status quo on dismantling of decommissioned aircraft carrier 'Viraat'

The Supreme Court Wednesday ordered status quo on dismantling Indias decommissioned aircraft carrier Viraat which was in service with the Indian Navy for nearly three decades. A private firm has moved the apex court in a last ditch effort t...

GM 2020 profit drops, but it makes $6.43B despite pandemic

General Motors profit fell 4.5 per cent in 2020, but a strong second half more than offset the effects of pandemic-related factory closures and a costly air bag recall.The Detroit automaker said Wednesday it made USD 6.43 billion as demand ...

Set up empowered committee to discuss land reforms, acquisition: Par Panel

A parliamentary panel has recommended to set up an empowered committee of state and central ministers to discuss issues related to land acquisition and build a consensus on land reforms in consultation with stakeholders.The report of the De...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021