Left Menu

Sri Lanka begins registration for COVID-19 vaccination for general public

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 10-02-2021 20:11 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 20:09 IST
Sri Lanka begins registration for COVID-19 vaccination for general public
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Sri Lankans can now register for the COVID-19 inoculation, the Health Ministry announced on Wednesday as the coronavirus vaccination drive for the general public in the country will begin from next month.

People can now go online and register to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, the State Ministry for Primary Health Care, Epidemic and COVID Disease Control, which is part of the Health Ministry, said.

By accessing a website, they can provide personal details as well as their medical history. They are permitted to select either a government or private hospital to get the vaccination.

The vaccine is due to be made available from mid March, the ministry said.

At present, the ministry is conducting a vaccination drive to inoculate more than 260,000 frontline health workers and selected military and police officers.

The vaccination began late last month after India donated 500,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZenica vaccine, which is the only vaccine approved by the regulatory body in Sri Lanka.

Some 160,000 frontline workers, including police and the military, have received the vaccine so far.

Sri Lanka received 500,000 free doses from India and the government said a further 3 million doses were to be imported from India.

The announcement came as the island recorded its highest single-day of 900 COVID-19 cases since the outbreak last March.

Sri Lanka has recorded over 71,000 cases with 370 deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iraqi activists eye political mainstream after protest movement crushed

Iraqi lawyer Hussein al-Ghorabi said he left his hometown of Nassiriya four months ago after an armed group threatened him over his political activism.Now, as he moves around Iraq, he is trying to set up a political party that he and some f...

Chhattisgarh: Naxals torch four vehicles in Dantewada

Naxals have set on fire fourvehicles engaged in a railway project in ChhattisgarhsDantewada district, police said on Wednesday.The incident occurred on Tuesday night between Bacheliand Nareli villages, said district superintendent of police...

Lok Sabha proceedings extended till mid-night to accommodate members' participation in Budget discussion.

Lok Sabha proceedings extended till mid-night to accommodate members participation in Budget discussion....

Farmers violence:Court asks police to upload on its website FIRs lodged at Nangloi PS

A court here has directed the Delhi police to upload on its website all the FIRs that were registered at the Nangloi police station in connection to the violence on Republic Day during farmers tractor parade against the Centres three new ag...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021