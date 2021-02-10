Left Menu

Jailed gangster Arun Gawli tests positive for coronavirus

PTI | Wardha | Updated: 10-02-2021 20:40 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 20:40 IST
Five inmates of Nagpur CentralPrison including gangster Arun Gawli tested positive forcoronavirus infection on Wednesday, an official said.

Gawli (65) is serving life sentence in the caserelated to Shiv Sena leader Kamlakar Jamsandekar's murder.

Jail superintendent Anup Kumre said Gawli and fourother inmates were found to have contracted the virus, andthey are being treated by prison doctors.

Gawli was tested for the viral infection after he tookill on Monday, Kumre said.

