EU regulator says Russia yet to submit COVID-19 vaccine application

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 10-02-2021 21:11 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 21:10 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Europe's medicines regulator said on Wednesday it has so far not received any application seeking approval of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine developed by Russia's Gamaleya institute.

However, the European Medicines Agency said the vaccine's developers have expressed an interest that their shot be considered for a real-time review in Europe.

The regulator said it was in discussions with Gamaleya to map out next steps. (https://bit.ly/3qc9sRN)

