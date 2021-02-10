Left Menu

U.S. government partnering with Texas to build three mass vaccination sites

Reuters | Updated: 10-02-2021 22:04 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 22:04 IST
The federal government is partnering with the state of Texas to build three mass vaccination sites, following last week’s announcement that it would build mass sites in California, federal health officials said in a Wednesday media briefing.

The sites will be able to get 10,000 shots in arms per day, according to Jeffrey Zients, the White House’s COVID-19 response coordinator, and should begin administering shots by February 22nd

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

