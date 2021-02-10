COVID-19 vaccinations will be like regular flu jabs for vulnerable -PM Johnson

Britons should regard COVID-19 vaccinations like a flu shot that the vulnerable will have on a regular basis, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday. "I certainly think we need to be getting ready for a world in which we do have booster jabs against new variants in the autumn," he told a news briefing.

"We should start to think about it as a flu jab, something that elderly or vulnerable people make sure they have every year." Johnson added he was confident vaccines would get "better and better" at being able to tackle all variants.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)