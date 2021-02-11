Left Menu

Brazil reports 59,602 new coronavirus cases, 1,330 more deaths

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 11-02-2021 03:17 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 03:12 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Brazil recorded 59,602 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 1,330 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

Brazil has registered nearly 9.7 million cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 234,850, according to ministry data.

