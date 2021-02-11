Mexico's confirmed coronavirus death toll rises to 169,760 - health ministry

Mexico's confirmed coronavirus death toll rises to 169,760 - health ministryReuters | Mexico City | Updated: 11-02-2021 06:42 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 06:42 IST
Mexico's health ministry on Wednesday reported 1,328 new confirmed deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total to 169,760.
The government says the real number of infected people and the death toll in Mexico are both likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.
Also Read: Mexico eyes delivery of Russian Sputnik V vaccine next week
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mexico