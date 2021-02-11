UK uptake of COVID-19 vaccination better than expected- minister

UK uptake of COVID-19 vaccination better than expected- ministerReuters | London | Updated: 11-02-2021 13:40 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 13:22 IST
The uptake of the coronavirus jab has been better than expected at over 90% compared to an assumption that 75% would have the vaccine, Britain's health minister Matt Hancock said on Thursday.
"Uptake of this jab has been far, far higher than I expected," he told BBC News.
