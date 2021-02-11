WHO briefing African nations on recommendation to use AstraZeneca vaccine

WHO briefing African nations on recommendation to use AstraZeneca vaccineReuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 11-02-2021 16:52 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 16:43 IST
The World Health Organization is briefing African countries on a recommendation by its SAGE panel that AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine should be deployed widely, even in countries where the "South African" coronavirus variant may reduce its efficacy, its Africa director said.
WHO Africa's Matshidiso Moeti told a news conference on Thursday that interactions with countries neighboring South Africa were "particularly intense".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Cricket-Australia test squad for South Africa tour
Cricket-Wade dumped from Australia's test squad for South Africa tour
Cricket-Wade dumped from Australia's test squad for South Africa tour
Brazil suspends flights from South Africa to prevent spread of COVID-19
Botswana confirms presence of COVID-19 variant discovered in South Africa