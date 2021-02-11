WHO briefing African nations on recommendation to use AstraZeneca vaccine

The World Health Organization is briefing African countries on a recommendation by its SAGE panel that AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine should be deployed widely, even in countries where the "South African" coronavirus variant may reduce its efficacy, its Africa director said.

WHO Africa's Matshidiso Moeti told a news conference on Thursday that interactions with countries neighboring South Africa were "particularly intense".

