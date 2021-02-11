Left Menu

Bolivia signs deal with China´s Sinopharm for coronavirus vaccine

It has lagged behind wealthier regional neighbors in securing bilateral vaccine supply deals. The Andean nation has since signed agreements with Russia for its Sputnik V vaccine and India's Serum Institute for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shot.

Reuters | Updated: 11-02-2021 17:25 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 17:25 IST
Bolivia signs deal with China´s Sinopharm for coronavirus vaccine

Bolivia said on Thursday it had inked an agreement with China´s Sinopharm locking in an initial supply of half a million doses of the company´s vaccine against coronavirus by the end of February.

Bolivian President Luis Arce said China's President Xi Jinping had agreed to sell Bolivia 400,000 doses and had donated another 100,000 doses to the South American nation, among the poorest in the region. Bolivia has been rocked by political and social upheaval since contested elections in 2019 saw longtime president Evo Morales leave office. It has lagged behind wealthier regional neighbors in securing bilateral vaccine supply deals.

The Andean nation has since signed agreements with Russia for its Sputnik V vaccine and India's Serum Institute for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shot. It has also signed a deal with the World Health Organization-backed COVAX initiative. Bolivia´s Arce said the country "had a very good relationship" with China and that his counterpart Xi had promised the vaccines "would be delivered in February".

Arce added that the vaccines which Bolivia had secured were now sufficient to "soon begin mass vaccination in the country". Bolivia has been hit in recent weeks by a fierce second wave of the virus that has brought its hospitals and cemeteries to the point of collapse. The country has reported 232,500 cases of the virus and 11,000 deaths to date.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

Google announces general availability of security groups for Workspace customers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India, China agree to pull back troops from disputed Himalayan lake

India and China on Thursday began to pull back troops and battle tanks from a bitterly contested lake area high in the western Himalayas on Thursday in a breakthrough after a months-long standoff on the disputed border. Indian Defence Minis...

Rupee slips 3 paise to 72.87 against US dollar

The Indian rupee ended 3 paise lower at 72.87 against the US dollar on Thursday amid a firm trend in the domestic equity markets.At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 72.81 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day ...

Barcelona depends on him a lot: Baptista hails 'true professional' Messi

Former Real Madrid player Julio Baptista said that Barcelonas Lionel Messi is a true professional and the club gets a lot of help from his performance. Last year, Messi and Barcelona had a fallout after the striker had expressed his desire ...

IP address of US-based One Signal unblocked in October last year, Centre tells Delhi HC

The Centre on Thursday informed the Delhi High Court that a direction has already been issued by the Department of Telecommunications DoT on October 9, 2020, for unblocking the IP internet protocol address of the of US-based One Signal Inc,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021