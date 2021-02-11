Left Menu

Maha govt allows holding gram sabhas as COVID-19 cases go down

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-02-2021 19:05 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 18:15 IST
Maha govt allows holding gram sabhas as COVID-19 cases go down
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

The gram panchayats inMaharashtra have been allowed to start holding gram sabhasagain by observing social distancing norms and other COVID-19related guidelines, Rural Development Minister Hasan Mushrifsaid on Thursday.

An official statement said that with COVID-19 casesgoing down, the government had last month given permission toresume holding the meetings.

But the move was stayed as a precautionary measureafter the emergence of a new strain of novel coronavirus, itadded.

''COVID-19 cases have gone down and normalcy is gettingrestored (in villages). Considering this, permission is beinggranted to organise gram sabhas as in the past on thecondition of observing COVID-19 related guidelines,'' thestatement quoted Mushrif as saying.

A circular in this connection was issued on Thursday,the statement said.

As per the Maharashtra Village Panchayat Act, 1959, itis mandatory to hold at least four gram sabhas in a financialyear.

However, the Centre and state government had bannedall social and political meetings in view of the pandemic.

Accordingly, organisation of gram sabhas, too, was stayedtemporarily in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

Avatar 2 updates: Jon Landau releases interesting snap, Kate Winslet extols James Cameron

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Zulu hands over R300 000 to Mhani Gingi Centre for Women and Children

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu has handed over a cheque of R337 676.81 to Mhani Gingi Centre for Women and Children based at the Saartjie Baartman Centre in Manenberg, Cape Town to help buy fertiliser for their vegetable gardens.Z...

UK govt doing 'everything we can' to ensure people get summer holiday -minister

The British government is doing everything we can to ensure the public can get a summer vacation this year but cannot yet say whether people should book ahead, health minister Matt Hancock said on Thursday.Underlining the wait-and-see attit...

Kerala's musemum movement strives to focus on revolutionary concepts to attract people

Keen on becoming the countrysmuseum hub, Kerala is on the course of unveiling heritagerepositories that chart a thematic narrative of global appealand function as interactive spaces attracting the youth.The states new museum movement strive...

Not perfect, but saves lives, AstraZeneca says as Africa backs COVID-19 shot

AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine is not perfect, but will have a big impact on the pandemic, its chief executive predicted on Thursday, as the drugmaker pledged to double output by April and the African Union gave its backing for the shot. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021