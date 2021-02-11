Goa records 45 fresh COVID-19 cases; 64 recoveries

With the addition of 45 new casesof coronavirus, the count of infections in Goa reached 54,113on Thursday, an official from the state health departmentsaid.

As many as 64 patients were discharged from varioustreatment facilities, while no fresh casualties were reportedduring the day, the official said.

With this, the toll in the state stands at 776 and thenumber of recoveries has risen to 52,653, he said.

The coastal state is now left with 684 active cases,the official said.

The total number of tests conducted in the state hasgone up to 4,68,179, after 1,634 samples were tested duringthe day, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases54,113, new cases 45, death toll 776, discharged 52,653,active cases 684, samples tested till date 4,68,179.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)