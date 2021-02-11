Left Menu

The Latest: Fauci: Virus shot categories to open up by April

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 11-02-2021 18:52 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 18:52 IST
The Latest: Fauci: Virus shot categories to open up by April

Dr Anthony Fauci predicts by April it will be “open season” for vaccinations in the US, as supply boosts allow most people to get shots to protect against COVID-19.

Speaking to NBC's “Today Show,” Fauci, who serves as science adviser to President joe Biden, says the rate of vaccinations will greatly accelerate in the coming months. He credits forthcoming deliveries of the two approved vaccines, the potential approval of a third and moves taken by the Biden administration to increase the nation's capacity to deliver doses.

He says, “by the time we get to April,” it will be “open season, namely virtually everybody and anybody in any category could start to get vaccinated.” He cautioned it will take “several more months” to logistically deliver injections to adult Americans but predicted herd immunity could be achieved by late summer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

Avatar 2 updates: Jon Landau releases interesting snap, Kate Winslet extols James Cameron

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian Bank says customers may face service disruptions this weekend due to software migration

State-owned Indian Bank on Thursday said customers may face inconvenience later this week as it will carry out software migration with respect to its merger with Allahabad Bank. The scheme of amalgamation of Allahabad Bank into Indian Bank ...

Dibrugarh varsity VC suspended over allegations of financial irregularities

Assam Governor Jagadish Mukhion Thursday suspended the vice-chancellor of DibrugarhUniversity, Ranjit Tamuli, with immediate effect over allegations of financial irregularities and misuse of public funds, a statement issued by the Raj Bhava...

Zulu hands over R300 000 to Mhani Gingi Centre for Women and Children

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu has handed over a cheque of R337 676.81 to Mhani Gingi Centre for Women and Children based at the Saartjie Baartman Centre in Manenberg, Cape Town to help buy fertiliser for their vegetable gardens.Z...

UK govt doing 'everything we can' to ensure people get summer holiday -minister

The British government is doing everything we can to ensure the public can get a summer vacation this year but cannot yet say whether people should book ahead, health minister Matt Hancock said on Thursday.Underlining the wait-and-see attit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021