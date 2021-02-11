Left Menu

Nine new COVID-19 cases in Noida, tally now 25,419

PTI | Noida | Updated: 11-02-2021 20:44 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 20:40 IST
Nine new COVID-19 cases in Noida, tally now 25,419
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded nine new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday that pushed the district's infection tally to 25,419, official data showed.

The active cases in the district rose to 47 from 44 the previous day, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

Another four patients got discharged during the period with the overall recoveries reaching 25,281, the fifth-highest in the state.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has a death toll of 91 with a mortality rate of 0.35 per cent. The recovery rate of patients reached 99.45 per cent, the statistics showed.

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh rose to 3,320 from 3,256 the previous day, while the overall recoveries reached 5,89,882 and the death toll stood at 8,696, the data showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

Avatar 2 updates: Jon Landau releases interesting snap, Kate Winslet extols James Cameron

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU watchdog sees shift in share trading from London as 'permanent change'

The European Unions securities watchdog suspects a post-Brexit shift in share trading to the bloc from Britain represents a permanent change after Amsterdam displaced London as Europes biggest share trading centre last month.European Securi...

FOCUS-Huawei suppliers push to reverse Trump's last minute blows

Semiconductor firms are seeking extra time to appeal last-minute Trump administration moves to block sales to Chinese telecoms company Huawei , hoping against the odds that the Biden administration will reverse course, five sources said. Se...

5 killed in massive crash on icy Texas interstate

Police say five people were killed Thursday in a massive crash involving 75 to 100 vehicles on an icy Texas interstate. Fort Worth police say the number of injured is still unknown as they are still at working the accident. A winter storm i...

UK judge rules that newspaper invaded Meghan's privacy

A British judge has ruled that a newspaper invaded Duchess of Sussexs privacy by publishing personal letter to her estranged father.Judge Mark Warby issue says Associated Newspapers misused the duchesss private information. He said the duch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021