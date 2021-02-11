Left Menu

COVID-19: DGP among 72,204 people vaccinated so far in Himachal

As many as 6,090 healthcare workers including Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu were administered the COVID-19 vaccine in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, taking the number of people who have received the jabs in the state so far to 72,204, a senior health official said.

As many as 6,090 healthcare workers including Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu were administered the COVID-19 vaccine in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, taking the number of people who have received the jabs in the state so far to 72,204, a senior health official said. The number of frontline workers receiving the jab has increased to 10,915 after beginning of the second phase of the vaccination drive on Wednesday. Earlier, 61,289 healthcare workers had been vaccinated in 1,133 sessions during the first phase from January 16 to February 9, Special Secretary (Health) Nipun Jindal said. As many as 9,419 frontline workers were to be administered the vaccine across 105 sessions on Thursday, but 6,090 people could be given the jabs, which is 64.7 per cent coverage, he said.

Five cases of AEFI (adverse events following immunisation) were reported in the state on Thursday, Jindal said. Earlier, 98 cases of AEFI were reported during the first phase, he added.

Jindal informed that around 48,000 frontline workers including personnel of the state police, central armed police forces, urban development, revenue and panchayati raj department will be vaccinated in the second phase of the drive.

The district administrations have been directed to accomplish 50 per cent vaccination of frontline workers till February 13, a day before the pulse polio immunisation drive is set to begin in the state, he added.

