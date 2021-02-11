RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat lays stone of 'Sewa Sadan' in Patna

Left Menu

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursdaylaid foundation stone of Sewa Sadan near AIIMS in the statecapital to provide accommodation to patients visiting thepremiere hospital.The Sewa Sadan will be constructed by Dr Hedgewar SmarakSamiti, Bihar, RSS Prant Prachar Pramukh of South Bihar,Rajesh Pandey said in a release.Union minister of state for Health Ashwini Choubey andBihar health minister Mangal Pandey attended the function atKeshav Nagar in the outskirts of the city.Speaking on the occasion, Bhagwat said doing service ispurely inspired by the inner conscience.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 11-02-2021 21:06 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 21:06 IST
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursdaylaid foundation stone of Sewa Sadan' near AIIMS in the statecapital to provide accommodation to patients visiting thepremiere hospital.

The 'Sewa Sadan' will be constructed by Dr Hedgewar SmarakSamiti, Bihar, RSS Prant Prachar Pramukh of South Bihar,Rajesh Pandey said in a release.

Union minister of state for Health Ashwini Choubey andBihar health minister Mangal Pandey attended the function atKeshav Nagar in the outskirts of the city.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhagwat said ''doing service ispurely inspired by the inner conscience. One can do service byrecognising the humanity as his/her family. The objective ofservice should be to make the society strong and robust, sothat others can also be able to do service.'' Talking about RSSs service to the society, RSS chief said''Sanghs swayamsewaks consider the entire society as theirown. They get this sanskar' (sacrament) in shakhas''.

Referring to a plane crash in Patna on July 17, 2000,Bhagwat said that the swayamsewaks rushed to the site (of theaccident) straightaway from shakhas after coming to know aboutthe tragedy.

RSS chief, while recognizing the importance of such afacility, said patients and their attendants have to face aplenty of problems when they come to Patna for treatment. TheSewa sadan will try to lessen their problems anddifficulties.

Noted saint Jeeyar Swamy also addressed the gatheringwhile Dr Hedgewar Smarak Samiti, Bihars Secretary Mohan Singhmoderated the function and Samitis president Pawan Agarwalgave vote of thanks.

The Sangh chief will leave for Muzaffarpur Friday, RSSsources said, adding Bhagwat will inaugurate on February 14 abuilding at Kalambagh chowk which will house the Sanghsoffice.

