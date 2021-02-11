Odisha logs 95 new COVID-19 cases, over 3.83 lakh workers inoculated

Odisha's COVID-19 caseloadon Thursday mounted to 3,35,984 after 95 more people testedpositive for the infection, a health department official said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 1,910 as no freshfatality was reported since Monday.

The state also registered recovery of 60 patientstaking the total number of cured persons to 3,33,280 which is99.19 per cent.

Odisha's case fatality ratio (CFR) stands at 0.56 percent while the state's positivity rate is 4.22 per cent.

Meanwhile, the number of inoculation comprising boththe health care workers (HCW) and Front Line Workers (FLW)climbed to 3,83,023 including 21,400 vaccinations held at 207session sites on Thursday, he said.

Of the targeted 3,38,700 HCWs in the first phase, asmany as 2,77,520 beneficiaries have been vaccinated while atotal of 1,05,503 FLWs have been inoculated so far, theofficial said.

''The success of Thursday's vaccination was complete100 per cent,'' the official said.

Of the 95 new cases detected on Thursday, 56 werereported from various quarantine centres, and the rest came tothe fore through contact tracing, the official said.

Sundergarh district reported the maximum number offresh cases at 20, followed by Cuttack (11) and Puri (9).

Eleven of the state's 30 districts, including Bhadrak,Dhenkanal, Gajapati, Jagatsinghpur, Kandhamal, and Kendrapara,did not register any new cases since Tuesday.

Malkangiri and Nayagarh continue to remaincoronavirus-free with no active case left in the twodistricts, he said.

Odisha currently has 741 active cases including 146alone in Sundergarh, which is 0.22 per cent of the caseload.

Fifty-three COVID-19 patients died in the state due tocomorbidities.

Over 79.55 lakh sample tests have been conducted inthe state, including 25,188 on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)