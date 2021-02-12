Left Menu

First batch of COVID-19 vaccine set to arrive in New Zealand

"We have been working behind the scenes to secure the timely arrival of vaccines for our border workers and their families and it's great they will arrive well within our scheduled timeframes," Jacinda Ardern said.   

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 12-02-2021 09:16 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 09:11 IST
"Systems and processes are in place for the first vaccinations to start once final checks have been completed," Chris Hipkins said.

New Zealand's first batch of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is set to arrive in New Zealand next week subject to transportation plans and quality temperature control, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today.

"We have been working behind the scenes to secure the timely arrival of vaccines for our border workers and their families and it's great they will arrive well within our scheduled timeframes," Jacinda Ardern said.

"Government representatives have been in conversations with Pfizer on a constant basis for the last few weeks. We appreciate the effort the company has gone to deliver the first instalment earlier than originally anticipated.

"Last year we indicated the vaccine would arrive in quarter two, and earlier this year we updated that to quarter one. It's pleasing to be receiving doses this early in quarter one.

"The arrival of our first batch of doses is an important milestone in our fight against COVID-19. We now anticipate further deliveries through quarter one from Pfizer.

"Our first priority is our border workers, who we expect to vaccinate within two to three weeks followed by their household contacts. Health care and essential workers and those most at risk from COVID-19 will follow in quarter two, before vaccination of the wider population in the second half of the year," Jacinda Ardern said.

COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said the first vaccinations to border workers were on track to be administered in the same week as the vaccine's arrival in New Zealand. The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine requires two doses and must be stored at -70 degrees centigrade.

"Systems and processes are in place for the first vaccinations to start once final checks have been completed," Chris Hipkins said.

"On arrival, the vaccine must be independently tested for quality assurance, which is another important safety check. The doses will then be formally released to start the first phase of the vaccination programme.

"At this stage, we are expecting to start offering the vaccine to our border and MIQ workers on 20th February, with the first immunisations given out to those working in the Auckland region," Chris Hipkins said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

