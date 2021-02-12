Left Menu

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 9,860 - RKI

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 12-02-2021 10:17 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 10:00 IST
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 9,860 - RKI
Representative Picture. Image Credit: ANI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 9,860 to 2,320,093, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Friday.

The reported death toll rose by 556 to 64,191, the tally showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

Betting on Biden? Reddit fuels fresh surge in cannabis stocks

María Grever – Google honors famous Mexican singer, songwriter with doodle

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China New Year gala show sparks new racism controversy with blackface performance

Chinas state broadcaster has come under fire once more for a performance featuring dancers made up to look African during its annual gala show to celebrate the Lunar New Year.During CCTVs four-hour show which typically draws hundreds of mil...

COVID-19 stark reminder of importance of response plans for mental health

The importance of integrating mental health into preparedness and response plans for public health emergencies was emphasized by the WHO Member States at the WHO Executive Board meeting held in January 2021. Delegates expressed their strong...

QUOTES-Tennis-Quotes from day five of the Australian Open

Quotes from day five of the Australian Open tennis championships on Friday She technically already has an Australian Open title. Serena Williams on her daughter Alexis Olympia, who she was pregnant with when she won the 2017 Australian Ope...

Vietnam's 'incense village' pins hopes on local buyers at Lunar New Year

Across this village south of Hanoi, otherwise drab patches of ground blaze with colour as bundles of magenta-tipped incense sticks are left to dry in the sun before being distributed across Vietnam and to other parts of the world. Do Thi Oa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021