Left Menu

Highly contagious COVID-19's UK variant found in Sri Lanka for 1st time

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 12-02-2021 16:09 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 15:52 IST
Highly contagious COVID-19's UK variant found in Sri Lanka for 1st time
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

For the first time, Sri Lanka has reported the highly contagious new variant of the coronavirus found in the UK, health authorities said on Friday.

Dr Chandima Jeewandara, Director of immunology and molecular medicine of the Sri Jayewardenepra University here, said that the latest variant, of B.1.1.7 lineage, is highly contagious.

It was the third variant of coronavirus to be detected in the country, he said, mentioning four different locations from where samples have been tested positive for the new UK variant.

According to the health authorities, the country is recording over 800 COVID-19 cases on a daily basis.

In late January, with the receipt of free vaccines from India, the health ministry launched a vaccination programme for the frontline health workers and the military.

A public vaccination programme is to get underway from mid-March with the expected orders of vaccines coming from India.

Sri Lanka has so far recorded over 73,000 COVID-19 cases with 379 fatalities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will draw inspirations from Warriors of the Storm, The Flame Bearer

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

Betting on Biden? Reddit fuels fresh surge in cannabis stocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

You will not find any 'masala' here: Rahane on Virat Kohli captaincy debate

After the loss in the first Test against England, Virat Kohli had expressed disappointment about the body language of players and the Test vice-captain on Friday came out in support of the Indian skippers comment. Ajinkya Rahane reiterated ...

Emraan Hashmi to play antagonist in third part of 'Tiger' franchise

Actor Emraan Hashmi has been roped in to play the villain in the third installment of superstar Salman Khan-led Tiger franchise. The action-thriller, backed by Yash Raj Films YRF, features Khan and Katrina Kaif as spy agents - Tiger and Zoy...

ISRO, MapmyIndia join hands to take on Google Maps/Earth

Indian Space research organisation and location and navigation technology solutions provider MapmyIndia announced an initiative to partner together to offer Indias best, and fully indigenous, mapping portal and geospatial services.It combin...

New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm.DEL26 RJ-RAHUL-RALLY PM Modi wants to clear path for his friends Rahul on farm laws Jaipur Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday of trying t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021