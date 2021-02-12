European nations help Portugal with outbreak

Portugal is getting more help from its European Union partners to ease pressure on hospitals crunched by the pandemic, with France and Luxembourg the latest countries to offer medical workers.

The Portuguese health ministry says France is sending a doctor and three nurses, while Luxembourg is providing two doctors and two nurses.

The health ministry said in a statement late Thursday the medics should arrive next week.

The German army sent eight doctors and 18 nurses earlier this month to help at a Lisbon hospital.

The number of COVID-19 patients in hospital and in intensive care fell Thursday for the third straight day, but Portugal's seven-day average of daily deaths remained the world's highest, at 1.97 per 100,000 people, according to Johns Hopkins University.(AP) AMS

