Japanese government committee approves Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine - NHK

A Japanese government health panel has approved Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine for use, NHK national television reported on Friday, the first such approval in Japan.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has said vaccinations would begin from the middle of next week, starting with some 10,000 health workers. The government hopes to secure enough supplies for the whole populace by mid-year.

