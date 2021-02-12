Left Menu

Reuters Odd News Summary

Briton, 70, becomes oldest to row solo across Atlantic When 70-year-old Frank Rothwell decided to row solo across the Atlantic, he didn't realise just how boring it would be spending nearly two months on the 3,000 miles (4,800 km) journey.

Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2021 18:33 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 18:33 IST
Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Briton, 70, becomes oldest to row solo across Atlantic

When 70-year-old Frank Rothwell decided to row solo across the Atlantic, he didn't realise just how boring it would be spending nearly two months on the 3,000 miles (4,800 km) journey. The Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge, an annual race from the Canary Islands to Antigua, is not for the faint-hearted but Rothwell, an experienced sailor, took up the challenge to raise money for charity. Is coughing a crime? Danish court hears appeal against pandemic-linked conviction

Denmark's top court will on Thursday begin an appeal hearing in which it will be asked to decide if coughing at someone while shouting "corona" constitutes threatening behaviour. The 20-year-old defendant in the case was arrested in March, when the country was under a full coronavirus lockdown, after subjecting police to what prosecutors called the "ruthless and thoughtless" actions during a routine traffic stop. He subsequently tested negative for COVID-19. Doughnut-loving Poles cram in calories as Fat Thursday lifts pandemic gloom

After some lean months during the COVID-19 pandemic, Fat Thursday finally brought some cheer to Polish confectioners as their sweet-toothed customers feasted on doughnuts. On the last Thursday before Lent, the period when Christians traditionally fast before Easter, Poles stuff their faces with doughnuts in a festival of calorific indulgence. COVID maths: All the virus in the world would fit in a coke can

All the COVID-causing virus circulating in the world right now could easily fit inside a single cola can, according to a calculation by a British mathematician whose sum exposes just how much devastation is caused by minuscule viral particles. Using global rates of new infections with the pandemic disease, coupled with estimations of viral load, Bath University maths expert Kit Yates worked out there are around two quintillion - or two billion billion - SARS-CoV-2 virus particles in the world at any one time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will draw inspirations from Warriors of the Storm, The Flame Bearer

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Farmers will go home only after Centre repeals farm laws,' says Tikait

Bhartiya Kisan Union BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on Friday said farmers will not go home unless the Centre repeals the new farm laws. Addressing the Mahapanchayat here, Tikait said, There will be Ghar Wapsi homecoming only after farm law...

Scientific Social Responsibility policy proposed to be put before Cabinet very soon: Vardhan

Union minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday said that the Scientific Social Responsibility policy is proposed to be put before the Cabinet very soon.The proposed policy aimed to fix Scientific Social Responsibility on scientists in India will ma...

Cloudy sky, dense fog likely in Delhi on Saturday

A cover of moderate fog enveloped Delhi on Friday morning, with the city recording a minimum temperature of 10.2 degrees Celsius, MeT officials said.The maximum temperature was recorded at 27.4 degrees Celsius. The MeT department has predic...

Governor condemns police action on Left-Cong activists in Kolkata

West Bengal GovernorJagdeep Dhankhar on Friday condemned the police action onstudent and youth activists of the Left in Kolkata, statingeveryone has the right to peacefully protest in a democracy.Speaking to reporters after attending a prog...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021