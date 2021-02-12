French authority recommends single COVID-19 shot for those previously infected

French health authority Haute Autorite de Sante recommended on Friday that only a single shot of COVID-19 vaccine should be administered to people who had been previously infected.

The HAS said in a statement that people previously infected retain an immune memory that calls for only a single dose. "The single dose of vaccine will act as a reminder", the health authority added.

