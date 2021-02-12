WHO's Tedros says discussed U.S. support for COVAX vaccine with CDC chief

The World Health Organization chief said on Friday that he had discussed U.S. support for its vaccine-sharing programme COVAX in a call with the head of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"I so appreciated today's call with CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky on our organizations' enduring partnership," WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Twitter.

The Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator, which includes COVAX, has a $27 billion budget gap. Earlier this week, an ACT meeting document showed it was set to seek $6-$9 billion in total support from the United States.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)