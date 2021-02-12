Left Menu

COVID-19 vaccine drive: 40,000 persons take shots in Maha

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-02-2021 20:58 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 20:58 IST
COVID-19 vaccine drive: 40,000 persons take shots in Maha
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

As many as 40,000 persons,including 16,988 healthcare workers, were administered theCOVID-19 vaccine in Maharashtra on Friday, an official fromthe state health department said.

A total of 23,012 frontline workers received the firstdose of the vaccine during the day, the official said.

At least, 6,48,573 persons have been inoculated sofar in the COVID-19 vaccination drive, which started onJanuary 16, he said.

Of these, 5,35,621 are healthcare workers, while1,12,952 are frontline staff, who have received the first doseof the vaccine, he said.

After the first dose, the second jab will be givenafter a gap of four weeks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will draw inspirations from Warriors of the Storm, The Flame Bearer

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India sent over 229 lakh coronavirus vaccine doses to various countries: MEA

India provided over 229 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccines to various countries out of which 64 lakh doses have been supplied as grant assistance and 165 lakh on commercial basis, the Ministry of External Affairs MEA said on Friday.MEA Spok...

EXCLUSIVE- Biden aides launch review with eye to shutting Guantanamo prison-White House

The Biden administration has launched a formal review of the future of the U.S. military prison at Guantanamo Bay in Cuba with the goal of reviving efforts to close the controversial facility, a White House official said on Friday. Aides in...

Djokovic not sure if he can keep playing at Australian Open

Novak Djokovic said he tore a muscle during a fall in his five-set victory in the Australian Opens third round and might need to pull out of the tournament.His opponent, American Taylor Fritz, wasnt so sure. He figured Djokovic definitely w...

PREVIEW-Tennis-Australian Open forges ahead despite Melbourne lockdown

After playing in front of limited crowds in a boisterous atmosphere in Melbourne, players will return to the new normal from Saturday as an eerie silence will descend on the Australian Open with fans barred for the next five days. The disco...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021