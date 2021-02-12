COVID-19 vaccine drive: 40,000 persons take shots in Maha

As many as 40,000 persons,including 16,988 healthcare workers, were administered theCOVID-19 vaccine in Maharashtra on Friday, an official fromthe state health department said.

A total of 23,012 frontline workers received the firstdose of the vaccine during the day, the official said.

At least, 6,48,573 persons have been inoculated sofar in the COVID-19 vaccination drive, which started onJanuary 16, he said.

Of these, 5,35,621 are healthcare workers, while1,12,952 are frontline staff, who have received the first doseof the vaccine, he said.

After the first dose, the second jab will be givenafter a gap of four weeks.

