Over 77 lakh beneficiaries vaccinated against COVID-19 across India

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday informed that the cumulative number of healthcare and frontline workers vaccinated against COVID-19 has reached 77.66 lakhs. "77,66,319 beneficiaries have been vaccinated through 1,63,587 sessions, as per the provisional report till 6 pm today. These include 58,65,813 health care workers (HCWs) (58.9 per cent) and 19,00,506 frontline workers (21.2 per cent)," stated the press release by the health ministry.

Total 2,61,309 beneficiaries were vaccinated till 6 pm today, the twenty-eighth day of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination. These include 50,837 health care workers and 2,10,472 frontline workers, as per provisional figures. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight. 35 states/Union Territories conducted the COVID-19 vaccinations today.

On the other hand, eight States/UTs have reported less than 40 per cent coverage of registered health care workers. These are Delhi, Meghalaya, Punjab, Manipur, Tamil Nadu, Chandigarh, Nagaland and Puducherry. 10 States, who recorded the highest number of vaccinations, are Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal, Gujarat, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Odisha.

Total 33 persons have been hospitalized so far. This comprises 0.0004 per cent of the total vaccinations. Of the 33 cases of hospitalization, 21 were discharged after treatment, while ten persons died and two are under treatment. In the last 24 hours, one person who is suffering from anaphylaxis has been treated at Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital, West Bengal and is discharged.

Total 24 deaths have been recorded till date. These comprise 0.0003 per cent of the total vaccinations. Of the 24, nine persons died in the hospital while 15 deaths are recorded outside the hospital. No death has been reported in the last 24 hours.

No case of serious/severe adverse event following immunization (AEFI)/death is attributable to vaccination, till date. States/Union Territories have been advised that all health care workers should be scheduled for vaccination at least once by February 20 and through mop-up rounds by February 25.

The scheduling of all frontline workers for vaccination at least once by March 1, 2021, and mop-up rounds of frontline workers by March 6, 2021, is also advised. Joint Secretary of Union Health Ministry, Mandeep Bhandari gave the details while addressing the press conference by the Health Ministry today. (ANI)

